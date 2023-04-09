Durban — AmaZulu Football club president Sandile Zungu has opted to remain coy on the future of axed head coach Romain Folz with more changes expected at the club at the end of the current campaign. ‘Fohloza’ as he is known in the football circles was shifted to a technical director role by the club owner following an unimpressive run as the club’s head coach.

However, various questions have been raised towards the future of the 32-year-old mentor considering he had been announced as part of a long-term vision of the KwaZulu Natal-based club. The French coach was handed a new three-year deal set to commence at the beginning of next season, an extension to his current contract which was to conclude at the end of the campaign. The reassembling of roles at the club has seen assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini take over as head coach on an interim basis as Usuthu look to finish the season positively.

“We aim to fight for the 18 points that we are still to play for,” responded Zungu when speaking exclusively to IOL Sport. And when quizzed about the club’s future plans regarding Folz, Zungu outlined the former coaches’ duties for the next six months and also revealed that his position, much like all other components of the club, would be reevaluated at the end of the campaign. “He is the technical director, with a mandate to advise the president on the technical aspects of AmaZulu's Vision 2032 but We will also review everybody's situation at the end of the current season,” he confirmed.

AmaZulu begin life without Fohloza at the helm on Sunday away at Cape Town City, as they looked to break an unpleasant run of three consecutive defeats. Usuthu’s recent spate of displeasing results has seen them drift off from their intended top-four positions on the DStv premiership standing and have somehow landed in a potential relegation battle with six games to go of the season. The club are currently 12th in the league, a mere four points off 15th place Maritzburg United and have won just two of their ten league games this year, and were embarrassingly bundled out of the Nedbank Cup by ABC Motsepe side Dondol Stars FC.