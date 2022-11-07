AmaZulu camp in a vulnerable state admits captain Makhehleni Makhaula after MTN8 heartbreak

Durban - AmaZulu are still reeling from MTN8 Cup disappointment as they start their preparations for the first Carling Black Label Cup. The KwaZulu-Natal side’s target to claim at least one piece of silverware this season took a huge knock as they went down to the mighty Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Usuthu captain Makhehleni Makhaula appeared alongside teammate Msindisi Ndlovu and coach Romain Folz at the Carling Black Label Cup press conference on Monday. The dejected figures could not be missed and when questioned about their mood, Makhaula admitted that although they see a chance for redemption, his camp is somewhat vulnerable following their recent disappointment. “Yes, it could be a chance for us to bounce back but the coach can do everything he can and prepare us very well but it may also happen that some of us are still left behind in the loss in the MTN8,” an obviously exasperated Makhaula said.

“We are really going to try to bounce back because we are football players and we need to but what happened to us at the weekend was really sad and maybe you are able to pick it up yourself from my body language but we’re gonna be Okay.” 🔙 𝐖𝐄'𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 💬



The Head Coach expressed his encouraging perspective following last night's result in the #MTN8Final 🟢⚪️#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/KHq8YEx91o — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) November 6, 2022 The 32-year-old midfielder has seen it all in the colours of AmaZulu and has been an inspirational leader since his first day, leading them to continental competitions and also holding down the fort in the hardest of times. Makhaula pledged to motivate his teammates ahead of a tough tournament at the weekend.

