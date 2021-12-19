AmaZulu can prove that they are not ’draw specialists’ by beating Mamelodi Sundowns, says captain Makhehlene Makhaula

Durban - AmaZulu will have an opportunity to truly prove that they are not just this seasons “draw specialists” when they clash against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Kings Park Stadium. Usuthu ended a run of seven consecutive defeats last Friday by recording a hard-fought 1-0 win over resurgent Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“The game against Gallants was a difficult one. We had to put in some good work because we needed the three points. It’s been a long run without any wins. We’ve been drawing so we had to make sure that we get the maximum points,” said AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula. The result would have given the Durban-based side the confidence that they needed dearly ahead of the game against Masandawana. There is no doubt that Downs will go into the game as favourites to win. There is clearly a gulf in class between the log leaders and the rest of the pack as illustrated by the fact that 17 points separate them from second place Stellenbosch FC in the log.

Sundowns are the only team that has yet to lose a fixture in the league this season. They enter the game on the back of four consecutive league victories with the most recent being a 4-1 thumping of Orlando Pirates. ALSO READ: AmaZulu backs Benni McCarthy to deliver despite all the draws AmaZulu are also a team that Sundowns have dominated in recent times. They have won five out of their last six games against Usuthu. The last time that Usuthu inflicted defeat upon Downs was in a 2-1 win back in January 2019.

Makhaula is aware that things will not be easy for his troops. “We are coming against the strongest team in the league. They are first and it will be a difficult team to play against so we need to prepare well as we have been doing. Some players are coming back from injury. Everything is going well in the camp,” said Makhaula. While AmaZulu will not be favourites, there is little doubt that their ambitious coach Benni McCarthy will be aiming for a win so that he can end the year on a high. A win for Usuthu will prove that they are still among the league's best teams after finishing second last season, their highest ever finish since the inception of the PSL.