AmaZulu challenged to make 90th birthday special by winning a trophy

Durban — AmaZulu unveiled their new kit, showcased new signings and honoured players at an event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga on Tuesday morning. South Africa’s oldest professional football club have launched a new home and away kit as they celebrate their 90th birthday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new club signings are George Maluleka, Gabadinho Mhango, Thendo Mukumela, Veluyeke Zulu, Riaan Hanamub, Dumisani Zuma, Ethan Brooks and Augustine Kwem. Chairperson Sandile Zungu has challenged coach Brandon Truter and the players to win at least one major trophy this season. After heroically finishing second in the Premiership during the 2020-21 season and playing in the Caf Champions League last term, Usuthu were inconsistent last term as they finished sixth.

In terms of players being honoured, goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was a big winner as he walked away with the Most Valuable Player and Goalkeeper of the Season awards. The shot-stopper has been a revelation for the club since joining from Chippa United in 2020. He was key to AmaZulu finishing second in the league two seasons ago, and while the club struggled to emulate their heroics last term, Mothwa did win himself a nomination for the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award, losing out to Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since joining AmaZulu, Mothwa has also become a regular feature in Bafana Bafana squads, serving as cover for captain and first-choice Ronwen Williams. Luvuyo Memela was another big winner as the veteran walked away with the Playmaker of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards. The veteran was surprisingly released by AmaZulu at the end of last season, but according to reports he is currently in talks with the club about the possibility of rejoining.

Story continues below Advertisement

Right back Mbongeni Gumede was crowned Player of the Season. AmaZulu begin their league campaign with an away trip to TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon. The game will see new signing Brooks return to his former club. Brooks cut his teeth with Galaxy, establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in South African football before joining AmaZulu during the close season.

Story continues below Advertisement