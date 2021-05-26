AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes his team's last three games of the season are all "Cup finals"

Usuthu may be virtually out of the running for the DStv Premiership title, but could still secure a commendable second place finish.

It would be well-deserved for a club that has captured the imagination of the Mzansi football public this season.

"I hope the boys will be fresh and hungry because the next three games is like three Cup finals for us. It's the first time the club has been in this situation," McCarthy said.

"It's been a long 16 days since we last played Baroka. At least it gave us an opportunity to work on some tactics. I would have enjoyed it more if it gave us the opportunity to play a couple of friendly games because our opponents have played two really tough competitive games.

"But I am happy with the attitude and mentality of the boys, preparation has been good and now we just have to show it in a real match come Thursday."

AmaZulu face a wounded Orlando Pirates side that are fresh off a pounding in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final defeat to Raja Casablanca. The Morrocans thrashed Pirates 4-0 away last weekend to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

McCarthy is not interested in the opposition's state of mind, but rather that his own players remain focused until they cross the finish line.

"It might be late to challenge Sundowns but we have to do it for ourselves. It wasn't by chance that we played the football that we have played and won the matches that we have won," he said.

"We worked exceptionally hard and made immense sacrifices, so hopefully come Thursday the boys have the same hunger, the same desire to want to win. Hopefully it will be a game that will secure our stronghold on that second place finish."

