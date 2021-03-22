AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy pleased with dominant performance in win over TTM

DURBAN – AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was full of praise for his players and technical team after they recorded a dominating 2-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate the players and coaching staff for the hard work that they do. We work hard every day and it’s good to see that coming into matches. The players are fearless and analyze the opposition before matches. When we play at home, we make it about us and we use a different style We pressed them high and make things difficult for them,” said McCarthy.

The result marked a sixth league win for Usuthu from seven games and sees them move up to fifth in the league. Prior to the season, club owner Sandile Zungu’s vision of a top-four finish for the club this season was considered by most to be a bit over-ambitious, though based on the club’s form, it’s hard to argue that a top four finish now is just an over-ambitious dream.

“I’m happy with the three points. We are now in touch with the leading clubs in the league. The international break comes at a time where we didn’t want a break but wanted to continue as we are on a good run and could have picked up more points,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy paid tribute to goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. Since joining Usuthu from Chippa United in November, the 30-year-old has made the first-choice keeping position at the club his own. Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki rewarded the shot-stopper for his consistency with a first call-up to the national team squad that will feature against Ghana and Sudan this week.