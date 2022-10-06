AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter feeling the pressure as Usuthu are ‘depleted’

The loss was a third consecutive league defeat for Usuthu. They are also now without a win in five games in all competitions.

“On the basis of play, we did not deserve to lose. We were on the front foot until the lightning came. We created chances but still missed them. We gave away an unnecessary free-kick. The second time, we were guilty of ball-watching and they pounced on the ball before scoring. I’m not happy with the result and I’m sure the owners are not,” said Truter.

Truter, whose tactics have attracted scathing criticism for being supposedly defensive, conceded that he is now under pressure. Prior to the start of the season, AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu issued a challenge to the former Swallows FC coach to land the club a first major trophy since 1992. While AmaZulu are probably out of the league title race, they are alive in the MTN 8 and will contest the second leg of their semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs later this month. The first leg ended 1-1 in Johannesburg last weekend.

“I am under pressure to win a game. I feel it and the players feel it. We come with the intention and desire to win. The Major (Lehlohonolo Majoro) could have scored. I am not feeling well and happy at all. I am feeling a bit of pressure. If we won today by two goals, we could have gone to second. Now we are feeling the pressure. We definitely have a top four capable team but the results are not proving (that). For us, the smaller things need to be developed. The individual within the team needs to be developed,” said Truter.

While the result prevented AmaZulu from potentially moving up to second place, it allowed Richards Bay to move to second spot behind Mamelodi Sundowns. The Natal Rich Boyz, who are playing in the top-flight for the first time, have been the league’s surprise package so far this season.