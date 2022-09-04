AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter happy with point on the road against Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town — Fortune turned the tables on a stuttering Kaizer Chiefs as AmaZulu held out for a 0-0 draw in their Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday. In the past few weeks, Chiefs twice secured victory via the spot-kick route. Last week, Amakhosi defeated Stellenbosch FC 4-3 on penalties in an MTN8 clash, and a few days earlier, a Dillan Solomons penalty secured victory against Richards Bay in the league.

On Saturday, Solomons would have been a sensible choice for Chiefs’ penalty when it was awarded in the 23rd minute. He struck the penalty against Richards Bay with ease, but this time his parting shot went wide of the upright, and as it turned out, Chiefs were never able to score again. In the end, AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter was highly relieved that his team came away with a point after he felt his players were running out of steam towards the end of the match. He is convinced that fatigue has set in after the busy schedule of the last three weeks. “Look it is a point away from home. At the same time, I am saying that after playing this amount of games, well, it’s a point,” said Truter.

“There is no rest in between (matches), and we can say we had more rest, but there were 120 minutes we played in the MTN8 quarter-final (against Cape Town City). The same XI that started that game, started this game as well. “With all the fatigue, niggles, and injuries we always going to get a below-par performance here and there. With that (work) load you dilute the product in the end. Yes, Chiefs played well, it’s their home game, they needed a win, and they needed to get going. “For us (AmaZulu) it is away from home, it is a point. We will manage it, but the amount of fatigue and the workload coming at the moment is ridiculous.”

Two wins and a draw in the opening six rounds have fired up Truter, who now has visions of winning the Premiership title. Apart from his team’s form, Truter was also inspired by the thoughts of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who recently urged players and coaches to dream big. “It was after the TS Galaxy game earlier this year that I said we are looking to challenge and looking to win something,” said Truter. “I think there were some people who were laughing at me and doubting me at that moment. I think coach Manqoba who said if you are in this industry and don’t have ambitions to win things, then you should not be here.

“I don’t think any team should have a target of the top eight or try to think about fighting relegation at the beginning of the season. We should aim high and back ourselves as well. “That is the confidence in this team as well. It is like religion and Christianity; when you speak life into situations it becomes alive and that’s the belief now. I cannot be okay with just making up the numbers in the league and going for top eight or top four.” AmaZulu will be back at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday when they host a struggling Chippa United.

