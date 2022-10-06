AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter sacked after losing to new boys Richards Bay

Durban — AmaZulu announced the sacking of Brandon Truter on Thursday. Truter’s dismissal came amid a drop in form from the Durban-based club, and speculation about internal divisions among the players. Usuthu have lost their last three Premiership games with the most recent being their 1-0 KwaZulu-Natal derby defeat to top-flight newcomers Richards Bay on Wednesday.

“AmaZulu Football Club would like to announce that it has parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter. The 52-year-old was in charge of the team for just over five months,” the club said in a statement. “He has impressed since taking over the reins following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. However, the current season has proved difficult, and the team has recorded just three Premiership wins. “Truter’s record is as follows: 19 games, seven wins, seven draws and five losses. We thank him for his cooperation and hard work for the club, and wish him luck in his future career.

Speaking after AmaZulu’s defeat to Richards Bay, Truter conceded that he was under pressure. He also took aim at striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, while also stating that his team were unable to perform because they were “depleted”. “I am under pressure to win a game. I feel it and the players feel it. We come with the intention and desire to win. The Major (Majoro) could have scored. I am not feeling well and happy at all. I am feeling a bit of pressure. It does not get any easier. With no disrespect to the players that played today, we have seven players unavailable. We have injuries and illnesses as well. It is a depleted team,” Truter said. Truter’s sacking brings an end to his five-month spell in charge of AmaZulu. He was a surprise interim appointment by the club in March following the sacking of McCarthy, who has since joined Manchester United as a first-team coach.

Truter was eventually rewarded with the full-time coaching role by the club following a string of strong performances in the latter half of last season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will be the next AmaZulu coach though it is likely that they will be able to get an experienced tactician given that the likes of Lehlohonolo Seema, Dylan Kerr and Ernst Middendorp are all without jobs. @eshlinv

