AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter sweating over players fitness levels ahead of clash with Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - AmaZulu, although with a bolstered squad, are amongst many DStv Premiership sides struggling with a gruelling opening month of the new season. Usuthu coach Brandon Truter has steered the club to their best ever start in the league, managing this amidst a tight schedule that has left him sweating over the fitness of some to his big guns ahead of a difficult match against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Kwazulu-Natal based club secured passage into the MTN8 semi-finals with a victory over Cape Town City in extra-time, a match that is bound to take it's toll on a team that rarely makes significant changes. "We had tough encounter over the weekend, the boys put in a hard shift for a 120 minutes so we have a few tired bodies and niggles here and there but luckily we had the whole week to work on it and we're hoping we having enough players available heading into the game against Chiefs," said Truter "Of course we'll be looking at what we can manage but we feel we can play any team at the moment with our quality, depth, unity and atmosphere, so definitely, we back ourselves whether home or away so we'll go out and try to claim the three points.“

The 2022/23 campaign began like no other as teams, still sharpening their weapons and wrapping up the final stages of pre-season, were thrust into a match, pretty much, every three days. AmaZulu, who also had added duties in the MTN8, have now played six games in under a month, the kind of scenario that has tested this side's off-field management and character development as they look to build a squad capable of winning trophies in the future. In Amakhosi they come up against a formidable opponent that is still bothered by a few squad management issues of their own.

Ashley du Preez, who featured in their last match, is still struggling with a minor groin strain, while new signings Dove Edmilson and Caleb Bimenyimana are still to receive their work permits but coach Arthur Zwane will welcome the return of midfielder Yusuf Maart. Usuthu will be pleased with their recent record against the Glamour Boys, having won two, drawn two and lost just one of their last five matches against them. The two sides meet at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in a 5:30 pm kick-off.

