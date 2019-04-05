DURBAN – Cavin Johnson is calling for consistency at AmaZulu ahead of locking horns with Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday night (8.15pm kickoff). AmaZulu have struggled for consistency, having done well against the title contenders, but have endured turbulent times against minnows.

Before the Fifa break, they were thrashed 4-1 by relegation-threatened Free State Stars after impressive victories against title-chasing Wits and Cape Town City.

Johnson has identified the problem that has contributed to inconsistency at Usuthu.

“We took the break after the defeat against Free State Stars, and went to Swaziland and sat down, and we needed to understand where our players are and what are they doing?” the coach said.

“Against Wits, did they sleep? Yes. Against Free State Stars, did they sleep? No, they didn’t. So, we’ve got to find out.

“We’ve got to dig deep and ask ourselves: what is the problem? That’s what we went to Swaziland for, and we are thankful for the break.

“Hopefully, we will put our best foot forward and get away with something. We are not out of it.

“We know we’ve got 26 points, we need to fight as much as we can to get all the points we can get and move away from where we are.

“The bottom 10 teams are all in the same battle. We are all in the same fight.”

Chippa are trying to avoid relegation, and are third from the bottom of the log, but they are brimming with confidence, having beaten Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

“Clinton Larsen has changed the team a little. They are getting the results. Chippa love to run. They have firepower upfront in Rhulani and Lerato Manzini,” Johnson said.

“Rhulani is our ex-player, and we’ve go to be wary of those threats, and at the same time try and close them down.

“We have to do what we always do at King Zwelithini, and that is to be on a front foot and use our chances.”





The Mercury

