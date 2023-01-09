AmaZulu coach Romain Folz furious after officiating confusion dominates Royal AM clash

Johannesburg - AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has laid into the officiating following his side's controversial 2-0 defeat to KwaZulu-Natal rivals Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Usuthu suffered their fifth defeat of the 2022/23 campaign, the same number they accumulated in thirty league matches last year, and dropped out of the top eight for the first time this season.

The clash between the two sides was heavily disrupted by a moment of controversy arising from the officials as referee Christopher Kistoor adjudged Motebang Sera's strike, that bounced off the crossbar, to have crossed the goal line. The poor decision, which was later reversed, saw Folz walk off into the changeroom as protests from his players ensued and later return when the issue appeared to have been sorted.

The French-Moroccan mentor claims that he asked for an update from the fourth official, Xolani Hlatshwayo, upon his return and was deceived into making adjustments to his side's shape and style. "I have no idea what happened over there, the goal was allowed and then disallowed, it was a matter of four or five minutes where no-one knew what was happening," an infuriated Folz said afterwards.

"The only problem I have there, and it's a big problem, is me going to the fourth official five minutes after and asking for the score and him telling me it was 2-0 when it was still 1-0. And obviously I make changes, and we open the play and they score what to me was a third goal, when it was actually the second goal because he lied or didn't know what was happening." Folz admitted that his side didn't deserve a positive result in the match but their chances of clawing their way back into the match were heavily influenced by on-field decisions.

The 32-year-old also echoed the feelings of numerous coaches in the league as he called for more consistency and clarity in the South African top flight. "As much as we didn't deserve much in that game, we had a good 15 minutes spell in the second half which I'm sure we were close to turning into a goal before the chaos," he explained.

"I know it's very difficult to be a referee but I'm not the only one who speaks (about the officiating), I know Gavin Hunt spoke about it as well. "I'm not saying he was good or he was bad, but we would like some consistency and uniformity in what they do and for me personally I'd like more clarity." @ScribeSmiso