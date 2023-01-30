AmaZulu coach Romain Folz left scratching his head after eighth draw of the season

Johannesburg - AmaZulu coach Romain Folz lamented his side’s concession of a late equaliser against Richards Bay FC as his side picked up their eighth draw of the DStv Premiership season on Sunday. Usuthu were dealt an enormous blow when Katleho Maphathe popped up in the final minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for the Natal Rich Boyz and deny AmaZulu what looked like a sure victory.

This latest stalemate means the 32-year-old mentor has now recorded six draws, two wins and a single loss in his nine league matches in charge at Usuthu, a worrying trend after his six draws at previous club Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the season. Folz said there were positives to take note of in their draw, but felt his side deserved to walk away with all three points.

“Yes, I think there were positives. In the first half, we were able to create many chances, we were technically good when we got into their half and also excellent in regaining possession defensively So they weren't able to create much,” he explained “We were very disciplined so it's definitely an improvement from the last game. It’s a game we should've won and I strongly believe we were the best team on the field today, but at the end of the day we draw but I don't think it has anything to do with our performance.”

ALSO READ: Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs get their mojo back and beat Royal AM in Polokwane AmaZulu have now dropped five points against the top-flight debutants Richards Bay after losing at home in the first half of the season. Folz believes that even though he hadn’t taken charge of the team at that point, Usuthu has been hard done by in this fixture and suggested that the officiating had a major influence on the two results.

KZN derby between AmaZulu and Richards Bay ends all square, Chippa United beat Maritzburg “I was not here when the team played against Richards Bay in the first round and it was a 1-0 loss if I'm not mistaken, and they conceded a goal in the last minute just like today. Even that foul (in the first leg) leading to the goal was not a foul, just like today, so draw your own conclusions,” he said. Usuthu will have to dust themselves off really quickly and focus on the next match as a date with yet another KZN rival in Maritzburg United is on the horizon.