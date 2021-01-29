AmaZulu come from behind to beat Stellenbosch FC in Durban

DURBAN – Smart tactical decisions and good composure from AmaZulu earned the KZN based club a second consecutive DStv Premiership victory as they downed Sellenbosch FC 2-1 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Friday night.

It was Stellies who had the first smiles of the game as Marc Van Heerden put his side ahead in the 27th minute and in the process, scored against his former club where he spent seven seasons. The veteran produced good movement and got near the far post to head home a cross provided to him by Stellies livewire Stanley Dimgba.

Out of respect to Usuthu who played a big role in the rise of his football career, Van Heerden opted not to celebrate after scoring, showing respect to his former employers.

AmaZulu started to dominate the game in the last ten minutes of the first half and their pressure paid off as Bongi Ntuli found the back of the net in the 43rd minute, scoring for the second time in his second consecutive start.

Though the striker was lucky to have been gifted the ball in a good position by the Stellies defenders, he proved that he is arguably one of the best finishers in the DSTV Premiership by calmly slotting beyond the reach of goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.