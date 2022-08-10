AmaZulu come from behind to claim all three points against SuperSport United

Durban — Gavin Hunt suffered a first defeat in his second stint with SuperSport United as his team were downed 2-1 by AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The result also marked a first win of the season for Usuthu under Brandon Truter. SuperSport led after 55 minutes when Thaphelo Maseko hit a free-kick straight into the net.

AmaZulu drew level 10 minutes later through Gabadinho Mhango who notched his first goal for the Durban club following his move from Orlando Pirates. Riaan Hanamub played in a ball to Mhango who remained composed to beat SuperSport United goalkeeper Boalefa Pule with a neat finish. Another Usuthu new signing, Chidi Kwem, was in the thick of things in the 78th minute. The Nigerian crossed the ball towards Bongi Ntuli and the veteran striker nodded home for his first goal of the season. SuperSport started the game as the more enterprising side. Thabang Sibanyoni made AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa prove why he is regarded as one of the best in the country as the Usuthu shot-stopper was forced into a brilliant reflex save.

Twenty minutes later, the 26-year-old Sibanyoni again forced Mothwa into an alert stop after being played in by strike partner Bradley Grobler. AmaZulu utilised a 4-3-3 formation with Kwem earning his first start for the club while veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro, who was a surprise inclusion in the Usuthu starting side for the 0-0 opening day draw with TS Galaxy, dropped to the bench. AmaZulu coach Truter was forced to make an unexpected change inside 20 minutes after defender Thendo Mukumela picked up a knock. In his place came Thembela Sikhakhane.

Grobler was lucky not to receive a red card early on when he committed a blatantly ugly foul to the knee of Keagan Buchanan. AmaZulu will next host Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. SuperSport will be in action on Sunday evening against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium. @eshlinv

