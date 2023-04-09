AmaZulu come from behind to earn a point against 10-man Cape Town City

Durban — AmaZulu rallied back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw against the 10 men of Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City on Sunday evening. Usuthu broke their three-game losing streak while the Cityzens dropped two vital points but kept their six-game unbeaten run going.

Khanyisa Mayo continued his fine form as he opened the scoring with a well-taken goal halfway through the first half. City capitalised off sloppy play by Usuthu and midfielder Relebogile Mokhuoane drove into the box before laying in on a plate for Mayo to tap in with an open goal. Five minutes later and City doubled their advantage through Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez who scored his first goal since the opening game of the year.

The second stanza saw a frantic last 15 minutes where Bongi Ntuli missed a 74th-minute penalty but made up for it two minutes later with an expert finish in the 76th minute thanks to an assist by left-back Riaan Hanamub. The Usuthu comeback was completed in the final minutes of stoppage time as second-half substitute Chidi Kwem snatched a 95th-minute equaliser. Usuthu interim coach Ayanda Dlamini included youngster Sandile Khumalo for his third league start this season as he sought to inject energy into a side looking for a positive result.

The home side City, exuberated a side full of confidence as they looked to keep up their outside chance of possibly contending for a top-four finish. AmaZulu's lack of confidence and looking over their shoulders for relegation worries was clear for everyone to see in the opening stanza as a jittery start saw them go two goals down.