AmaZulu confident they will survive the dreaded drop

DURBAN - AmaZulu will head into their last two games of the Premiership season brimming with confidence. Usuthu defeated fellow strugglers Black Leopards at the weekend thanks to a solitary strike by Bongi Ntuli. The result gave AmaZulu some breathing space on the log. They are now 14th in the standings with 28 points. Usuthu will entertain Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park in their last two league matches. Club boss Ayanda Dlamini was chuffed with the performance of his side over this past weekend. “It was a very important game for both of us because we are in the same situation. We needed to win this one and this is a big win for us. It is a step in the right direction. Today’s three points will help us with confidence going into the last two games,” Dlamini said.

Usuthu are playing their home games at Lucas Moripe Stadium and are unbeaten there. They have collected five points out of possible nine in their own territory, beating Leopards and sharing the spoils with Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Their last league game is also at home against the Lions of the North on Sunday.

“It is good that we haven’t lost a game at our home away from home. Before the coronavirus, we had four home games left but unfortunately we had to come here (in a biological safety environment). We’ve shown a good mentality in our home games and I’m happy with the consistency,” Dlamini added.

Usuthu have suffered relegation on four occasions during the Premier Soccer League era but Dlamini is confident of avoiding the chop this time around.

“The fighting spirit of the boys is very encouraging. I’m happy that we kept the clean sheet. Against Celtic, we fought and we were unlucky not to get points,” Dlamini said.

The link between Lehlohonolo “Major” Majoro and Ntuli up front seems to be working wonders for Usuthu in the bio-bubble. The pair have combined well for the Durban-base side.

“It worked against Celtic. Major scored against Celtic and Bongi Ntuli set up the goal,” Dlamini elaborated.

Usuthu will be pinning their hopes on the duo when they square off against Stellenbosch at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday (6pm kickoff).

Stellies are in hot form at the moment and Usuthu will have to bring their A-game to Tuks Stadium.

AmaZulu can’t afford to slip up now. Every point they acquire is gold.

@Minenhlecr7