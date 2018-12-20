AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson and forward Emiliano Tade with their Coach and Player of the Month awards respectively. Photo: @OfficialPSL on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – It was a 'double' for AmaZulu when coach Cavin Johnson and dynamic forward Emiliano Tade were named the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for November/December. The Usuthu duo won the coveted monthly accolades following the club’s impressive run of form during the November and December period, where they gathered 10 points out of a possible 12.

Johnson, who has won the award previously during his time with Platinum Stars, was selected the best coach following his side’s brilliant winning form during the period of November/December.

The judging panel praised Johnson on getting his side off the bottom of the log standings to their current 11th spot on the Absa Premiership log.

The experienced Johnson guided AmaZulu to a remarkable back-to-back away victories, beating Highlands Park 2-1, a 1-0 win over Chippa United and a pulsating 3-0 home win at home to Bloemfontein Celtic.

AmaZulu also played out a goalless draw against a competitive Polokwane City.

The judging panel made up of former players, broadcast media and analysts, commended Johnson for maintaining his entertaining and attacking style of play together with the great man-management skills in lifting his players morale after a bad patch.

The other coaches that were also up for the Coach of the Month award were Orlando Pirates’ Miluton Sredojevic together with Pitso Mosimane from Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt, for their great efforts with their respective clubs during this period.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Tade, the AmaZulu striker who hails from Argentina, has been rewarded for his brilliant run of consistent form during November/December.

He scored three crucial goals and inspired Usuthu with his notable performances upfront for the Umlazi-based side.

He received the most votes from the judging panel, surpassing teammate Siyabonga Mbatha, Orlando Pirates duo Justin Shonga and Thembinkosi Lorch and Cape Town City forward Ayanda Patosi.

Johnson and Tade will each receive R5 000 from Absa.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook