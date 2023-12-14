AmaZulu find their groove with hard fought win over Sekhukhune

Junior Dion’s first-half strike was enough to see AmaZulu edge Sekhukhune 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening. Usuthu broke their three-game losing streak in all competitions and moved eight points away from the relegation zone.

In the process, new Sekhukhune head coach Lehlohonolo Seema suffered his first league defeat. An Usuthu side looking to shake off their recent spate of results welcomed back the knowledgeable Ben Motshwari in the heart of midfield.

AmaZulu start strongest The home side were clearly determined to get back to winning ways as they started the game with great intent, pressing high and constantly asked questions of the visitors' defence. It was through this effort that Dion found the opener for AmaZulu in the 25th minute.

A well-orchestrated move from the hosts and a cross from the left-hand side caused chaos in the Sekhukhune box, and it was Dion who reacted quickest to slot into the bottom corner after goalkeeper Renaldo Leanor had parried the ball into oncoming traffic. The opening stanza saw nothing but Usuthu dominance as Sekhukhune struggled to create chances, while being troubled defensively throughout the opening exchanges. Looking to wrestle back the game, Sekhukhune mentor Seema introduced Kamohelo Mokotjo in the heart of midfield as one of two changes at the break.