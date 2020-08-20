AmaZulu fires Vukusic, Dlamini to continue as head coach

CAPE TOWN – AmaZulu Football Club has parted ways with their head coach Jozef Vukusic. Vukusic joined Usuthu in September last year. In March this year, he was placed on ‘special leave’ by the club, while former Usuthu striker Ayanda Dlamini took over as interim head coach. Dlamini was assisted by Moeneeb Josephs. In a brief statement on Thursday, the Premier Soccer league club announced: “After an extensive consultation process, the club has decided to terminate the services of Mr Jozef Vukusic with immediate effect. The club will continue to support Mr Ayanda Dlamini as the Caretaker Coach until further notice.”

“On behalf of the AmaZulu Football Club family, we would like to thank Mr Vukusic for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in future,” said AmaZulu FC General Manager, Lunga Sokhela.

Management will not be entertaining any further engagements on this matter, as the club looks to turn all its focus in steering away from the current log position.”

Staff Reporter

