AmaZulu flying high, while Golden Arrows will look to put slow start behind them

Cape Town - AmaZulu will go into their contest against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday on a high and with the knowledge that victory could potentially see them move to the top of the Premiership standings. Usuthu have been KwaZulu-Natal’s best team this season. Coach Brandon Truter has carefully played according to his side’s strengths and weaknesses as was evidenced in their 2-1 MTN8 quarter-final win over Cape Town City last weekend. Despite City having had over 65% possession, AmaZulu used tactics akin to defensive boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, frustrating the opposition and eventually breaking them down via counter-attacks.

With KZN having a record five teams in the league this season, it’s safe to say that it has been a modest start to the new season for the province. The only team that has so far underachieved is Golden Arrows. Arrows are second from bottom on the log, having won once, lost two and drawn two out of their five league games. Given that they are regulars in the top flight, the Lamontville-based team should certainly be doing better and aiming for nothing less than a solid top-eight finish this season. However, the team that is coached by Vusumzi Vilakazi and Mabhudi Khanyeza will head into their home clash with Chippa United on Saturday filled with confidence after claiming their first win of the season in their last game which was a somewhat surprising 1-0 derby win over AmaZulu last week.

Royal AM and Richards Bay have had strong starts to the season with the former in fourth place and the Natal Rich Boyz sixth. Royal AM may have finished third last season, but in lieu of the massive structural changes they experienced at the end of last season which included the departure of former coach John Maduka and top scorer Victor Letsoalo, they have done well given the circumstances. Royal AM have however experienced two defeats at the hands of Orlando Pirates in the last two weeks (in the league and MTN8) and will be looking to put that behind them on Saturday as they travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium to play against Sekhukhune United. In lieu of this being their first season, Richards Bay have made a strong start to the campaign considering that their mandate for the season will just be to learn as much as possible and avoid relegation.

Richards Bay must also look to pick up points on Saturday against Stellenbosch FC, after having lost their last two games against SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs. Meanwhile, perennial relegation candidates Maritzburg United are currently in 10th place. Maritzburg brought in Maduka as coach in order to take them to another level and they will be hoping for nothing less than a top-eight finish this season. Maritzburg next host current log leaders Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

