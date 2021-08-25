AmaZulu frustrated in draw with Swallows FC

DURBAN – While Wednesday’s DSTV Premiership games managed to produce a lot of goals, AmaZulu and Swallows FC ended up sharing the spoils in a goalless draw at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban. While the game was not as boring as Orlando Pirates dull draw against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday evening, it only became entertaining in the second half.

Concerning for AmaZulu will be the fact that they have not yet won any of their three games in all competitions so far this season. Usuthu opened the season with a MTN 8 quarter-final elimination at the hands of Cape Town City before following that up with an opening day league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and following that up with the draw against Swallows. Usuthu seem to be lacking the killer instinct that they showed last season in the final third and this is something that they will have to rectify sooner rather than later if they want to emulate their impressive form from last season. AmaZulu’s new recruit Matarr Ceesay made some enterprising runs forward for his club in the first half but the Gambian looks to be still adapting to South African football as the Swallows defence easily dealt with his forays as his decision making appeared to be slow.

While the first half was subdued, it suddenly came to life in stoppage time of the opening period as Sphesihle Maduna first struck a tricky free-kick which forced a punch from Dube Birds keeper Virgil Vries before Swallows countered and forced AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa into action. Usuthu’s frustration’s in the second half was apparent as the normally composed and soft-spoken assistant coach Siyabonga Nomvethe could be seen unhappy and outspoken on the touchline. AmaZulu showed an intent to win the game in the second half by introducing the attacking duo of Luvuyo Memela and Bongi Ntuli from the bench.

Usuthu did manage to successfully launch some attacking forays, particularly from the right hand side of the field but were unable to create any clear-cut goal-scoring chances as Yagan Sasman in particular caused them plenty of frustration by breaking down their attacks. In the end, Dube Birds coach Brandon Truter’s side will be the happier team as they picked up an away draw against one of the league’s top performing sides from last season. It was another frustrating performance from Benni McCarthy’s Usuthu who will next play against Malawian side Big Bullets in the CAF Champions League after the international break.