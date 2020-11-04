AmaZulu have more players to focus on that first win

DURBAN - AmaZulu will be looking to register their first win this season when they square off against Black Leopards in a DSTV Premiership encounter at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban tonight. While it is still early days in the 2020/21 season, Usuthu have picked up just one point from their two games so far. They earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates to open the season before losing 1-0 to Premiership newcomers TS Galaxy in a game which they will feel, at least on paper, they could have won. Usuthu coach Ayanda Dlamini will be aware of the games that present opportunities to bag full points and the clash against Leopards is probably one of those.

Not that Dlamini is ready to openly state this as he typically tried to shift the pressure of winning away from his men.

“The preparations have been very good,” he said.

“The guys know that it will be a difficult match. We are playing an opposition who have also not started

the season well.

“It’s good that we will have more availability in terms of players, including the new ones. They are starting to understand our gameplan.

“Everyone is looking forward to the match.”

Leopards have started the season poorly, having lost their opening two fixtures against SuperSport United and Baroka FC.

“We have to collect maximum points. It will not be easy but we have to make sure that we dominate teams when we play at home,” said Dlamini.

“We cannot let teams take points away from us. It is very important that we fight as a team to achieve that.”

AmaZulu will have to make do without the services of Sphesihle Maduna, Bongi Ntuli and right-backs Thembela Sikhakhane and Mbongeni Gumede.

Dlamini confirmed that a late decision will be made on the availability of veterans Mario Booysen and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The Durban club’s recent record against Leopards has been good as they have lost just one of their previous four games against the Limpopo based side.

The last clash between the two teams in late August was won by Usuthu.

A victory for Dlamini from the game will not only kick-start AmaZulu’s season, it will also give them a big confidence boost ahead of their clash against reigning Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns which is set to follow the international break.

@eshlinv