AmaZulu have to start turning draws into wins, says veteran Tsepo Masilela

Durban — AmaZulu have to start turning their latest band of draws into victories if they’re to improve their current ninth position on the log. Usuthu are the current draw kings in the DStv Premiership, and their 0-0 result against Royal AM last time out completed a four-game draw streak and made it nine encounters in which they picked up just a point.

AmaZulu veteran defender, Tsepo Masilela, spoke ahead of their encounter with Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates, who are also experiencing similar fortunes at the moment. “We understand that we’re playing a very good side in Orlando Pirates, but have to start winning games again and that’s exactly what we’ll be looking to do in the upcoming game,” Masilela said. “We’ve been playing a very good brand of football and we’ve been creating chances every game. So for us I think it’s only a matter of time before we start winning again.”

Keagan Buchanan also shared Masilela’s sentiments. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder revealed that they’ve been working on putting the finishing touches to their entertaining offensive football.

“We always dominate games and we play attacking football so for us it’s just a matter of making sure that we get the right result at the end of the match.” “We understand that it’s all up to us as players so we’ve been working really hard to improve our finishing and we want to help the defence, which has been doing really well for us,” he revealed. @SmisoMsomi16