AmaZulu hold out for a point in goalless draw against Orlando Pirates

AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates played out to a goalless draw in a DStv Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Tuesday. Usuthu produced a defensively resolute performance to frustrate the much favoured Sea Robbers and managed to grab a share of the spoils.

AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin had been vocal about his displeasure with his side having to take to the field after a short turnaround time prompting him to make adjustments to his starting 11. The Spanish-born coach handed winger Mlondi Mbanjwa his first start of the season amongst four changes made by the team that won against Kaizer Chiefs last time out. The opening stanza saw both cancel each other out with chances very few and far between, the best of them coming for the visitors after 15 minutes.

The Buccaneers managed to carve the AmaZulu defence to intricate passing but played themselves into a tight angle with Thabo Monyane’s effort forcing AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa into a fine save in the near post. The aggressive nature of the encounter saw Usuthu forced into two substitutes in their defensive line as Taariq Fielies and Veluyeke Zulu hobbled off with injuries. Usuthu showed more impetus at the halftime break with the introduction of creative midfielder Celimpilo Ngema in place of Ethan Brooks.

However, it was the arrival of Karim Kimvuidi off the Pirates bench that lifted the energy and the Congolese almost provided the opening goal. He managed to weave his way into the final third before lobbing a cross into the box but striker Evidence Makgopa guided his header wide in the 76th minute.