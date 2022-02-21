AmaZulu hunting win over TS Galaxy

Johannesburg - AmaZulu’s major problem in the SA Premiership this season has been their inability to convert stalemates into wins, as coach Benni McCarthy’s charges have drawn 12 out of their 20 top-flight games this term which is the most out of any side in the division. The Durban-based side will have to start winning again soon if they want to replicate their second place finish last season. With the league already virtually won by Mamelodi Sundowns, the best that Usuthu can do is second place as the gap between them and second-placed Orlando Pirates is just four points. AmaZulu currently hold seventh position on the log.

McCarthy’s team will back themselves to win when they play against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday evening. Usuthu defender Tercious Malepe is aware that the game could determine his team’s finish this season. ALSO READ: Khanyisa Mayo scores the only goal as Cape Town City beat Golden Arrows in Durban

“It is league time now. We will have to shift our focus away from the CAF Champions League. The result against Horoya was very good for us. Now we need to build momentum and start winning games. The game against Galaxy is huge. We are working hard to ensure that we recover quickly. Games are coming quickly. We need a victory,” said Malepe. Galaxy are still relegation candidates and have struggled for much of the season. However, the Rockets will feel re-energized and confident ahead of the game. They have won their last two games in all competitions, which included a Nedbank Cup victory over Kaizer Chiefs and a league victory over Swallows FC. The victory over Swallows took the Rockets out of the relegation zone.