AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter reveals Champions League challenges

Durban - Since taking charge of AmaZulu on an interim basis, Usuthu coach Brandon Truter now understands why many clubs undergo a dip in form after playing in the Caf Champions League. The Durban-based club have been struggling by their standards in the league this season.

However, Truter is pleased his charges claimed a last minute winner against Baroka FC on Wednesday night through a Luvuyo Memela goal. The three points took AmaZulu up to seventh on the log. "I would like to give all glory to the man above and to the AmaZulu board for giving me this chance. For Baroka, it must be a blow in the gut to concede so late. We had to travel 35 hours and could not even train yesterday. I understand why team's take a dip with the Champions League due to the amount of travel that they have to do," said Truter.

The win over Bakgaga was AmaZulu’s first of 2022. Prior to the game, their last domestic victory was all the way back when they inflicted Mamelodi Sundowns’ first defeat in all competitions this season in late December. “I’m ecstatic with the win ,but Baroka had their chances. Baroka are fighting for their lives to avoid relegation. They threw absolutely everything at us in the first half. The boys stood strong and we changed the midfield rotation in the second half which got us back into the game. The guys that we called on for duty did well and I can’t ask for anything more,” said Truter. Interestingly, AmaZulu’s next two games will be Kwa-Zulu Natal derbies. This should ease their travel fatigue after having had to travel extensively over the past few months as they balanced the demands of competing in the Champions League with the demands of competing domestically.

Truter’s men host Maritzburg United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next Saturday before making a short trip to play against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium the following Sunday.

