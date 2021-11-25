AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs will eye wins this weekend to end frustration

Durban — AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has called on his club to add more players to their roster soon to prevent the team from “becoming another Swallows” who drew several games last season. This came following McCarthy’s team’s 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have to keep working and hopefully the club decides that the team can do with a bit of a reshuffle because we need new faces in the team. At this rate, we will keep having these performances in these kinds of games. We will keep picking up one point and become the new Swallows,” said McCarthy. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter admitted that his team was very lucky to have claimed a point from the game against Usuthu given their disjointed performance. “In the second half we wanted to get the ball more. That led to us losing structure. The red card (to Cole Alexander) put us against the wall and we conceded what was a very poor goal. Through the whole of the second half our decision-making was very poor. If I was Benni (McCarthy), I would be going mental that they didn’t put us to the sword by three or four goals as I thought we were that bad,” said Baxter.

AmaZulu will have a chance to return to winning ways when they clash against Maritzburg United in the Kwa-Zulu Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. While Usuthu have improved drastically over the past year, Maritzburg United is a team that they do not have a good record against, having won just one out of their past 12 games against their Provincial rivals. Kaizer Chiefs will also be looking to return to winning ways when they square off against Soweto rivals Maroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The game will present Baxter’s troops with a golden opportunity to return to winning ways following their stuttering performance against AmaZulu. The Dube Birds have not emulated their heroics from last season. They have so far won just one out of their 11 league games to date and also enter their clash against Chiefs on the back of two consecutive defeats. Swallows are certainly resembling a side that will be involved in the relegation dogfight this season.