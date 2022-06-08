AmaZulu land Dumisani Zuma, Ryan Moon joins Golden Arrows

Durban — AmaZulu have reportedly preceded the signing of Gabadinho Mhango by nailing down the signature of Dumisani Zuma for a period of four years. Zuma's agent Basia Michaels revealed to SABC Sport that the Pietermaritzburg born man has joined Usuthu following his release from his contract at Kaizer Chiefs a week ago,

"Yes, we have signed with AmaZulu and the president was one of the very first people to give me a call once Chiefs had released a statement in the manner in which they did. We had a good number of conversations and within a short space of time we had signed,” Michaels, who is Zuma’s agent and legal representative. “Dumisani would love to go back to his home province and play there. He is looking forward to a new challenge – one that doesn’t have too much difficulty and him being weighed down as painfully as his past journey has. With the support that has been offered by president Zungu, I think we will be able to see the rise of the player again.” Zuma's exit from Naturena was one of the 'ugliest' in recent years, Chiefs revealing the reason for their dismissal of Zuma to be one of discipline.

"It’s a four-year deal, and it’s not a deal, with all due respect, that has taken into account what is being reported in the media. “It’s a deal that gives him a good platform and base to be able to grow from there, and has performance benefits that will make sure he plays as well as we know Dumisani to be able to play,” said Michaels. Usuthu's arch rivals Golden Arrows haven't rested on their laurels as they also confirmed the capture of former Chiefs striker Ryan Moon.

"Abafana bes’thende are excited to announce the signing of Ryan Moon. Help welcome Ryan to the green and gold family and wish him a successful time with us at the club," the club revealed on their social media platforms. Moon joins the Durban based side after spending last season in the Swedish first division in the colours of Varbergs BoIS FC. Moon recorded 12 goals in the colours of Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC before his move abroad. @SmisoMsomi16

