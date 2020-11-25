AmaZulu learn important lessons after running champions Sundowns close

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Finding the net three times in a match against reigning league champions is something any coach would be proud of. The challenge though for AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini is that he lost the match after his men conceded more goals in the Durban team’s 4-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend. Dlamini is concerned and reiterated the importance of his side learning from their mistakes. The KwaZulu-Natal club gave the defending champions a run for their money and can take confidence from the result, which proves that they can be competitive against any side in the Dstv Premiership. Said Dlamini: “We came here with a game plan and did very well in the opening 10-15 minutes. We entered the game with a plan knowing that Sundowns would try to press high. “After Zwane’s equaliser, our players lost their heads a bit, which led to the second and third goals. At half-time, we fixed the mistakes we saw,” said the 36-year-old who will now have to work on his team’s defensive strategies.

While Dlamini will take comfort from the fact that AmaZulu led through veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro’s opening goal, his major concerns will centre on the organisation between his goalminder Siyabonga Mbatha and the last line of defence.

Kennedy Mweene of Mamelodi Sundowns clears the ball from Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at the Loftus Versveld Stadium, Pretoria on the 22 November 2020. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The usually reliable Mbatha – while he made a number of breathtaking saves – had a couple of lapses that contributed to Downs’ flurry of goals. But Dlamini refused to blame his number one goalie, saying it happens to the best in the game.

“We learnt lessons as we played against a very good side. We will have to look at our own mistakes and improve.

“Sundowns is a quality team and the defending champions. Scoring three goals against them is never easy but we still should not have lost the game as we scored three goals. We killed ourselves with mistakes,” Dlamini reasoned.

AmaZulu are 12th on the DStv Premiership standings with four points from four games. They have so far won one game, drawn one and lost two.

Despite the results there’s a positive spirit permeating the corridors of the Durban side’s changeroom.

They will next be in action against Cape Town City at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

@eshlinv

@IOLSport