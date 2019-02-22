Amazulu haven’t lost against the Buccaneers on the road for the past nine years. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Amazulu can bank on their decent record against the wounded Orlando Pirates when they lock horns tomorrow at Orlando Stadium in a PSL encounter. Usuthu haven’t lost against the Buccaneers on the road for the past nine years. The last time they suffered an away defeat against Pirates was back in 2010 when they were beaten 2-0.

Usuthu are unbeaten against the Buccaneers away from home in the last six games on the road. They have drawn five games and won one.

Last season they came away with a point at Orlando Stadium. The two teams also shared the spoils when they met at King Zwelithini Stadium earlier this season.

Pirates will be looking to end that barren run against Usuthu in Soweto. They can’t afford another slipup if they are serious about putting in a strong challenge for the league title.

The Sea Robbers have dropped a lot of points since the start of the year. They suffered another setback on Wednesday against SuperSport United. Pirates dropped crucial points as they lost 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

With Mamelodi Sundowns also missing out on an opportunity to increase their points tally on Tuesday when they were held by Polokwane City, the Buccaneers had a chance to close the gap but fluffed their lines.

Sundowns will battle it out with the log leaders Wits tomorrow at Bidvest Stadium. By the time Pirates face Usuthu, they will know what has happened at Milpark. They will be praying for a draw in that game and hope that they can beat AmaZulu.

Pirates are third on the standings with 33 points after 20 games. They are two points behind second placed, Sundowns and four behind leaders Wits.

Pirates are winless in their last six matches across all the competitions. The last time they won was back on 18 January when they dismantled Horoya FC in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Pirates haven’t won in a month and they need a change of fortunes. The league title is their only chance of winning a trophy on the domestic front this season and time is running out. They are in desperate need of maximum points tomorrow.

Usuthu will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak against Pirates on the road. On other had Pirates will be looking to end that poor run and get back to winning ways in the league.

They haven’t tasted glory since 2014 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup in Durban against Wits.

The league trophy has also been missing in the Pirates’ trophy cabinet since 2011-12.





