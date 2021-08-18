AmaZulu looking to make life uncomfortable for Sundowns in season opener at Loftus

CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns’ defence of their DStv Premiership title begins on Friday evening at Loftus Versveld against opponents who last season dared to challenge the four-time successive champions. Not only did AmaZulu finish runners-up to the Brazilians in the league table, but both encounters were enthralling affairs for completely contrasting reasons with an 11-minute Themba Zwane hat-trick proving the difference in a thrilling 4-3 victory for Sundowns in Tshwane before Benni McCarthy’s team tightened up their defence to hold their visitors to a goalless draw at Kings Park Stadium.

Although AmaZulu ultimately fell short in their quest to dethrone Sundowns, the Usuthu captured the imagination of the South African football public with their fairytale run that virtually stole the thunder of the champions’. There is no denying the fact the Mzansi’s most celebrated team would not have enjoyed their achievements being sidelined by a side that have been perennial relegations candidates prior to the arrival of McCarthy on the east coast and will no doubt want to lay down an early reminder about who actually bosses the local league at Fortress Loftus. McCarthy certainly knows that the trip up to the nation’s capital will not be for the faint-hearted.

“Look, in football you have to play the best in the business, whether it’s your first, middle or last game. To be able to do well, you have to play all the tough games. Unfortunately for us, it’s the team that won the league against the team that finished second, so we’re playing our opening game against each other,” McCarthy said. “Sundowns are the champions of last year, and they haven’t lost that much of their championship team. They have only added quality players to their team. We know the task at hand is very tough. We can only prepare ourselves the best we can and hope that the players are up for the fight.” McCarthy is optimistic, though, that his team can “make life uncomfortable” for the Masandawana, especially as the preparations have been much better this week in comparison to the build-up to last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Cape Town City when 11 players were unavailable due to positive Covid-19 tests and self-isolation protocols.

"I think we've had decent preparation now. We've had far less interruption now, with the players that have come back from injury and self-isolation having all been integrated into the team. It is just about getting them all up to speed in terms of fitness levels," the current PSL Coach of the Season said. "Our philosophy is that we try to press and take the games to teams. We'll try and press them in the right areas and continue to do that, that's how we ended up in the situation that we did, that was our football so we will insist on that."