AmaZulu must be No 1 in South Africa, says Sandile Zungu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - New AmaZulu FC owner Sandile Zungu has backed current coach Ayanda Dlamini to lead the team into a new era. Zungu is the KwaZulu-Natal’s team’s new president after he bought a 100 percent stake in the club club. He bought the club from Patrick Sokhela, who has decided to step aside due to medical reasons. “The commitment to Ayanda is unequivocal. The commitment for those players who want to fight with their boots on is unequivocal,” Zungu told the media on Friday. “If he wants to strengthen the team in certain departments he must speak to me and not the media.” Zungu revealed that he has been trying to buy AmaZulu for more than a decade.

"I think it's been the climax of a long journey. We've accomplished it after 14 years of courtship. I'm very pleased to be here," Zungu said.

"Soccer is a game I love, it's a game of the people, and I approach it with a lot of confidence that we'll make a difference. We're very excited.

"AmaZulu is arguably the strongest soccer brand in this country, not only the oldest team at 88 years old. Our responsibility as owners is to build the club to the number one team in the country."

”If we don't win the league in the next four years, we would have failed” - Sandile Zungu #AmazuluFC #Usuthu_Pride #Zungu — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 2, 2020

Zungu has lofty ambitions for the club, saying they want to win the DStv Premiership in the next four years after flirting with relegation at the end of the previous campaign.

"AmaZulu have got to be the number one team in this country come the year of our centenary in 2032," Zungu said.

”If we don't win the league in the next four years, we would have failed.”

@IOLsport