AmaZulu must up their game, says coach Benni McCarthy

DURBAN – AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy conceded that his team's performance in their 0-0 draw with Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday was probably their worst performance under his management so far. "Under the circumstances, you have to take what you get. We were not our usual selves and that was probably the worst performance under my leadership. "We could not get the ball under control and we were a bit lethargic, but I still feel like we created the better chances in the game. "There is a lot to build on, but I'm happy that it's over. We got a point which was better than nothing," said McCarthy.

The game was a scrappy affair with neither Swallows nor Usuthu providing any stern tests for their opposition goalkeepers.

AmaZulu did have a great opportunity within the first minute of the game, but Lehlohonolo Majoro failed to direct his effort on target.

That proved to be the best chance that they would create in the game as they failed to register a single shot on target.

McCarthy highlighted that the conditions may have also been a factor behind why his team were unable to find fluency in the game.

“The pitch looks beautiful on TV but when you walk on it, you see a huge difference.

“It was evident by how many times the players miskicked the ball or it got stuck between their feet. We can’t play amazing football in every game and I know that. The conditions did not help but the boys kept fighting,” he said.

The one positive AmaZulu can take from the match is that they became only the second team to prevent Swallows from scoring in the Premiership this season. Brandon Truter’s side have been the biggest surprise package in the league so far, and are one of only two undefeated teams with the other being log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Next up for McCarthy’s charges will be an away clash against ninth place Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday. Considering that many teams in the league are currently out of form, AmaZulu have a great opportunity to gain points and continue to push towards breaking into the top four.

