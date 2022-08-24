AmaZulu need to be humble when contending with Mamelodi Sundowns in Premiership title race, says Keagan Buchanan

Durban - AmaZulu have made an impressive start to the season and currently sit at the top of the Premiership standings after matches. Usuthu are quickly emerging as one of the most ambitious clubs in the league and club representatives have not shied away from the responsibility that comes with the outspoken nature in which they have let their goals be known.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Durban-based club have accumulated 10 points in their opening four fixtures, their best start to a season since Clive Barker was in charge of the team in the 1990s. One of the club's current stars, Keagan Buchanan has revealed their excitement of making a good start to the season, but has reiterated the importance of remaining humble in their current position even more so when they have a team like Mamelodi Sundowns to contend with. "When you're a player in a team it's very important that you buy into the vision of the coach and the vision of the club, and if we do that then it comes as no surprise that we're winning," Buchanan told IOL Sport.

"But we also have to get it out of our head that we're challenging for the league title because between the two teams, Sundowns are the more experienced and they've ran this marathon more than us so it's important that we humble ourselves and take it game by game." AmaZulu were one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market in the close season, and are still active as they look to bolster their squad. The club have managed to land George Maluleka, Gabadinho Mhango and most recently Ramahlwe Mphahlele, players who have been involved in title chases before and Buchanan believes his new teammates bring with them an added element of experience that they may have lacked in last season.

Story continues below Advertisement