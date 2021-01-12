AmaZulu need to be more clinical, says Benni McCarthy
DURBAN - Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy is aware that his side could have won their game against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday if they were more clinical in front of goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
“It was a very tough game. The heat did not help the cause but the boys did their best and gave it a go. In the first 30 minutes, we had a lot of opportunities. If we took our chances, it would have been a completely different game,” said AmaZulu mentor McCarthy.
“Eventually a brilliant piece of skill from (Augustine) Mulenga brought us level. There was a lot of opportunities for us to get ahead but in these conditions, getting a draw was Okay,” added the former FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker.
The KZN side showed impressive composure in the first half but missed their opportunities. A lapse in concentration led to them going behind in the 33rd minute as the experienced Mzwanele Mahashe managed to head home a well delivered ball from Lantshene Phalane.
Usuthu were lucky to not go into half-time 2-0 down as Ndumiso Mabena uncharacteristically made a hash of a penalty which was gifted to the home side by Tsepo Masilela.
In what was a surprise decision, AmaZulu entered the second half having withdrawn in-form attacker Luvuyo Memela and replaced him with Talent Chawapiwa. Speaking after the game, McCarthy said that the change was tactical.
The Usuthu mentor added that Memela’s uncharacteristic sub-par display in the first half may have been due to the passing of his Aunt.
AmaZulu eventually found their equalizer in the 64th minute through an individual piece of brilliance from attacker Augustine Mulenga who dribbled past four Celtic defenders before slotting home.
Whilst a draw against Celtic away from home is not a bad result, AmaZulu will have to start winning more games on a regular basis if they want to achieve their mandate of a top four finish this season.
Their next assignment will be a home match against Gavin Hunt’s out of form Kaizer Chiefs side at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban tomorrow.
@EshlinV
IOL Sport