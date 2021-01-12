AmaZulu need to be more clinical, says Benni McCarthy

DURBAN - Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy is aware that his side could have won their game against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday if they were more clinical in front of goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“It was a very tough game. The heat did not help the cause but the boys did their best and gave it a go. In the first 30 minutes, we had a lot of opportunities. If we took our chances, it would have been a completely different game,” said AmaZulu mentor McCarthy.

“Eventually a brilliant piece of skill from (Augustine) Mulenga brought us level. There was a lot of opportunities for us to get ahead but in these conditions, getting a draw was Okay,” added the former FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker.

The KZN side showed impressive composure in the first half but missed their opportunities. A lapse in concentration led to them going behind in the 33rd minute as the experienced Mzwanele Mahashe managed to head home a well delivered ball from Lantshene Phalane.

Usuthu were lucky to not go into half-time 2-0 down as Ndumiso Mabena uncharacteristically made a hash of a penalty which was gifted to the home side by Tsepo Masilela.