AmaZulu need to contain Bienvenu Eva Nga to down Chippa United

Durban - The upcoming fixture between AmaZulu and Chippa United at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban is likely to be more exciting than the 1-1 draw in Gqberha on Saturday afternoon. The weekend fixture was rather dull and predictably ended in a draw. The teams will be more familiar with each other's style of play and players in the upcoming fixture. There is a better chance of us getting a result as compared to the previous fixture that ended in a draw.

Usuthu will have home advantage and there is no doubt that the club’s current run of form will be frustrating and embarrassing to ambitious coach Benni McCarthy. AmaZulu have drawn their last six games on the trot and played out to 11 league draws so far, the most out of any side in the South Africa top-flight. Given the unpredictable nature of this season, AmaZulu are still just three points adrift of third-place Orlando Pirates. Victories in their upcoming league games against struggling Chippa and in-form Marumo Gallants could completely turn around their season.

Meanwhile, Chippa can be a physical side when on song that is hard to break down. The Chilli Boys are currently relegation-threatened but will know full well that a few wins from here on can even navigate them significantly up the standings. One player who will be vital in determining whether Chippa avoids the drop this season is key striker Bienvenu Eva Nga. The Cameroon international has scored three goals in his last three games. At 28-years-old, he is at the prime of his powers and has the potential to unlock any defence in the league when on form. “The help from my team-mates has assisted me to score goals. We know that when a striker plays for the team, the goals will come easily. We have been trying to build on that. Over the last two days, the coach told me to play for my team-mates as this will cause my team-mates to play for me. It’s important for us to try and win the next game against AmaZulu,” said Nga.

Nga believes that his side can aim for three points against Usuthu rather than a second consecutive draw. “We need to press them like how we played in the last game. We need to give the game everything and everything should come right for us. We pressed them and they lost confidence in the last game,” said Nga. @EshlinV