AmaZulu need to fix their leaky defence quickly









AmaZulu Head Coach Jozef Vukusic Presscon at Jonsson Kings Park during the Absa Premiership 2020 football season, Durban 09 Jan 2020 Photo: Howard CLeland / BackpagePix DURBAN – Jozef Vukusic is aware of the predicament that is facing AmaZulu and has vowed to solve his team’s defensive frailties as soon as possible. Usuthu have been fragile and vulnerable at the back this season, and have conceded far too easily In three PSL matches they have played since the Christmas break, AmaZulu are yet to keep a clean sheet conceding seven goals in the process. Mamelodi Sundowns hammered AmaZulu 3-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 4 January. Usuthu then shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Cape Town City last week before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the expense of SuperSport United this past weekend at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium. Vukusic is aware of AmaZulu’s defensive frailties and is working on the problem.

“(The) last three games, we conceded too many goals. We need to analyse that. Defence is a team issue, not an individual issue. I was happy when we played Maritzburg United, Black Leopards and Baroka FC (where AmaZulu kept clean sheets). Off course you wish to have that clean sheet,” Vukusic said.

“We need to fix that. We need to do the basics right and then from that we can come in to the next stage of the game. I understand our problems and I’m not happy about them. We need to fix them quickly. We will do it.”

The Durban-based club have conceded 22 league goals in 18 matches. AmaZulu are third from the bottom on the league standings. They need to start collecting points as soon as possible to avoid a relegation battle. Only one points separates them from bottom club Baroka FC.

In three PSL matches they have played since the Christmas break, AmaZulu are yet to keep a clean sheet conceding seven goals in the proces. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

“I’m positive. I believe that in this team, we have the potential that we can survive (relegation). If you look at the situation the club was at when I came, where we are right now, we’ve improved. When I came, we had two points,” Vukusic said.

“I think we must be happy that we have 17 points from 12 or 13 games (that I’ve been in charge of). If we started the season well, I think we should have four points more than what we have currently. Obviously I know the reality we are facing and I know the mathematics.”

AmaZulu’s next assignment is against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook