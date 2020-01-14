DURBAN – Jozef Vukusic is aware of the predicament that is facing AmaZulu and has vowed to solve his team’s defensive frailties as soon as possible.
Usuthu have been fragile and vulnerable at the back this season, and have conceded far too easily
In three PSL matches they have played since the Christmas break, AmaZulu are yet to keep a clean sheet conceding seven goals in the process.
Mamelodi Sundowns hammered AmaZulu 3-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 4 January. Usuthu then shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Cape Town City last week before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the expense of SuperSport United this past weekend at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.
Vukusic is aware of AmaZulu’s defensive frailties and is working on the problem.