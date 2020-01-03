Vukusic has suffered two defeats in the two encounters against the Brazilians since he took over the coaching reigns at Usuthu. He was hammered 5-0 in the Telkom Knockout and then succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the league.
Vukusic is tired of being Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s punching bag.
“We are playing against the best team in the country. We will be meeting for the third time (since I took over). I’m hoping that we’ll be better this time around. The first game was not good but the second one was better, especially in the second half. We want to continue from there and challenge them in this game,” Vukusic said.
Sundowns played two games at Moses Mabhida in December. They lifted the Telkom Knockout against Maritzburg United and then shared the spoils with Bidvest Wits in a 1-1 stalemate in the Durban stadium.