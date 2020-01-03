AmaZulu out to turn tables on Downs









Jozef Vukusic is hoping for a change of fortunes as AmaZulu gear up to entertain defending Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Jozef Vukusic is hoping for a change of fortunes as AmaZulu gear up to entertain defending Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tomorrow (8.15pm kick-off). Vukusic has suffered two defeats in the two encounters against the Brazilians since he took over the coaching reigns at Usuthu. He was hammered 5-0 in the Telkom Knockout and then succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the league. Vukusic is tired of being Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s punching bag. “We are playing against the best team in the country. We will be meeting for the third time (since I took over). I’m hoping that we’ll be better this time around. The first game was not good but the second one was better, especially in the second half. We want to continue from there and challenge them in this game,” Vukusic said. Sundowns played two games at Moses Mabhida in December. They lifted the Telkom Knockout against Maritzburg United and then shared the spoils with Bidvest Wits in a 1-1 stalemate in the Durban stadium.

“We are at home but it is more like a home to them because they have played more games here (recently), but we want to challenge them,” Vukusic added.

Sundowns boast quality in all departments and Vukusic is aware of the danger the Brazilians pose.

“We know about the strength of the opponents. They also have their own weaknesses, depending on which team they line up. They play different styles and different players. We will analyse everything but what is important is our performance on the day. If we perform well, everything will be fine,” Vukusic explained.

Usuthu will play six games in the next four weeks. Instead of setting a target number of points, Vukusic prefers to take one game at a time.

“I don’t make a target number of points. I just focus on one game at a time, after that (I) look at the performance and analyse the game. Points will come automatically if we win our games. But it is very important that we focus on one game at a time. We’ve played good games and we’ve collected points. I hope for that,” he said.

Recently Usuthu parted ways with Ovidy Karuru, who is now on the books of Stellenbosch FC, but they have lined up his replacement.

“We will replace him. We will see which game (the new striker) will join us. The striker will come from Slovakia. The rest are speculations. The Slovakian striker can play in a number of positions forward. He is a quality player. The deal is done and we are just waiting for his papers. He is currently in Slovakia and he will fly back soon to join us. We are only waiting for the embassy.”

The Mercury

