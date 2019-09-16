Cavin Johnson and Amazulu have parted ways. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Amazulu have parted ways with Cavin Johnson. Usuthu have endured turbulent times in the new season. The Durban based side is currently languishing at the foot of the table with two points after five rounds of Absa Premiership action. Usuthu are yet to get off the mark and have suffered three defeats while playing out to two stalemates.

This past weekend they shared the spoils with Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Kwa-Zulu-Natal derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont as the game ended 1-1. It proved to be Johnson's last game at the helm for Usuthu.

AmaZulu confirmed the departure of Johnson on their twitter account.

"AmaZulu FC and Cavin Johnson terminate a working relationship. The hoard of directors of AmaZulu FC have reached a decision to release the head coach, Cavin Johnson from his contract with immediate effect," Usuthu' statement explained.

Johnson spent two years with AmaZulu. The signs were there that Johnson won't last longer at the club this season as speculation was rife that his departure was imminent.

General Manager at the club, Lunga Sokhela wished Johnson all the best of luck in his future endeavors.

"We wish Mr.Johnson the best of luck in his career. The next focus for the club will be towards getting back on track, results have eluded us so far this season,"

Usuthu take on Kaizer Chiefs in their next league assignment at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi next week Tuesday. Amakhosi are at the summit of the table.

Meanwhile, Clinton Larsen was also shown the door at Chippa United. It was long coming. Coaches don't last longer at Chippa if they don't get positive results.

Larsen was lucky to even last five games. The Wentworth born coach saved Chippa from relegation last season but has experienced a difficult start. Chippa succumbed to a defeat against Orlando Pirates on Saturday. The Chilli Boys are yet to register a victory in the new season.





IOL Sport