AmaZulu R8million better off because of Benni McCarthy, says agent Rob Moore

Durban - AmaZulu shocked the football fraternity on Friday afternoon as they announced the departure of their head coach Benni McCarthy. McCarthy started to become increasingly frustrated over the course of the season with results not going his side's way after very good first season in charge.

This prompted numerous outbursts in the media, fuelled by a variety controversial statements, seemingly baiting the club's hierarchy in the hope of getting a response. Amid the growing speculation surrounding the coach's dismissal, McCarthy's long time agent and friend, Rob Moore revealed on Power Sports Extra the reasons that prompted the abrupt termination of his contract at Usuthu. "Benni has voiced out his frustration over the course of two windows about his desire to bring in new players, because he felt the squad wasn't fitting to the ambitions of the owners," Moore said.

“Benni has become a victim of his own success, he pulled this team up from a relegation fight and led them to second on the league with just one addition to the squad, a player that came on loan from Cape Town City.” Moore also revealed his client's unhappiness with club's knack of promising the supporters of this huge club a certain level of achievements, but without the requisite support on the footballing side, which is where it matters most. "The club expressed their ambitions of wanting to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league, but only signed one player that wasn't a free agent, which was (Abbubakar) Mobara."

"AmaZulu wanted him (McCarthy) to build a team and promised the fans a competitive team that's working their way up into the next level, but they didn't put bullets in his gun," he said.

The agent also slammed reports that McCarthy dismissal was based on results as suggested by the club. AmaZulu are currently in ninth position in league and have drawn two and lost one of their three games so far this year. Usuthu also bowed out of their CAF Champions League last week. "AmaZulu's best position before Benni came was eighth, for them to finish second was a fairytale,“ Moore said.

