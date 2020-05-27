AmaZulu ready to battle anywhere for survival

DURBAN – AmaZulu were banking on their home games to escape the chop from the country's top tier. Before the action was halted in mid-March, they were in a relegation dogfight with three other clubs. With the PSL and Safa expected to propose that the league programme is completed in one centre, the Durban club can kiss home advantage goodbye. Unless that centre becomes Durban which is unlikely because most teams are based in Gauteng and other up-country areas. Usuthu were scheduled to host Black Leopards, Bloemfontein Celtic, Highlands Park and Baroka FC in Durban. Their main targets are fellow relegation candidates Baroka and Leopards. Usuthu team manager Qedi Dlamini said they are open to whatever the league suggests.

“We haven’t got anything from the league. Obviously, we were looking forward to winning our home games. But if the league is finished at a national camp like it has been rumoured, we will go out there and play. There’s nothing we can do,” Dlamini explained.

“Our main aim when the league does resume is to keep our PSL status. I believe that we have the team that can compete anywhere in the country. The boys have proven that. We’ve won in Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo. Wherever we go, we will give it our best shot,” he added.

Usuthu defied the odds before the coronavirus outbreak, defeating log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to move off the foot of the table.

“Our technical team has been working very hard behind the scenes. We have faith in them and the team,”said Dlamini.

IOL Sport