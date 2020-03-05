AmaZulu recalls suspended players but Majoro remains out in the cold

DURBAN – AmaZulu have recalled four of the five suspended players for their clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium. Independent Online has been reliable informed that the interim coach has decided to recall the four of the five suspended players at Usuthu. Last month, Usuthu suspended Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane, Jabulani Ncobeni, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi. These five players were suspended for bringing negativity in the camp. "The suspended players are back. The only player that is still suspended is Lehlohonolo Majoro. Ncobeni, Sikhakhane and Vilakazi were all at training. I don't know what happened with Michael Morton because he was also supposed to be back at training today but didn't pitch up," a source explained in an interview with Independent Online.

Usuthu are reeling at the foot of the table with 20 points after 23 games. At the start of the week, they put their coach, Jozef Vukusic on a special leave.

Ayanda Dlamini has taken over the coaching reins on an interim basis. He will be assisted by veteran goalkeeper, Moeneeb Joseph.

"Majoro uyadedela (he is arrogant) and that's why they decided not to recall him. He will continue to train on his own. The rest are back and they look positive," he added.

Independent Online also gathered Norman Mapeza won't be coming to Usuthu.

"I don't know where this Mapeza story is coming from. He is not coming to AmaZulu. He was discussed but it was just a discussion that he is a good coach. Ayanda will continue. The players asked that he takes over and the management felt it is fair to listen to players. There's no one at AmaZulu that has contacted Mapeza." a source elaborated.

The club's media officer, Brilliant Mkhathini confirmed the return of four players.

"Yes, it is true that Sikhakhane, Ncobeni, Vilakazi and Morton are back with the first team. Majoro is still not back but I'll have to get more information from the management regarding his state." Mkhathini said.

Team manager at the club, Qedi Dlamini explained why Majoro is not back.

"The coaches are the ones that recommended that these players train on their own and we granted them that permission. They also came back to us and ask that four of the players come back and train with the first team. We also granted them that.

They recommended those four players. I can confirm that they are in contention for selection against Kaizer Chiefs. The coach will decide if they will go with the team or not. Remember, we want people that are committed." Dlamini explained.

Mapeza resigned as the head coach of Chippa and he is currently in Durban.

"No, it is not true that Mapeza is coming to us. We are not talking to any coach right now. I think people are speculating because I saw that he is in Durban.

We can't hire someone while we still have a coach. The coach was not fired but is on a special leave. There's an investigation that is on-going after the allegations that were raised by the players. He is on a special leave until the 13th (of March)." Dlamini stated.

