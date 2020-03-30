AmaZulu: Return fat and be fined

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Amazulu have put strict measures in place for their players during this 21-day national lockdown. Usuthu have drafted a training and eating programme for each of their players to follow during the lockdown. Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup action has been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Club team manager Qedi Dlamini says players who return overweight will be in trouble. “In situations such as these, we are unable to control people because the movement is limited,” said Dlamini.

“But I trust our players will use the programme we gave them to keep themselves in shape.

“Players who come back over a particular body condition will be fined. We have an expectation of weight for each and every player at the club. That’s why it is important for them to follow the programme.”

Usuthu are languishing at the bottom of the Premiership table and are in danger of relegation.

“Hopefully by the time the lockdown is over, we will be in a situation where the action can resume,” Dlamini said.

“If the situation can improve, I think we can have games around May 11, which would leave us enough time to prepare for action. That will be about two weeks to prepare.”

Life without football is proving to be a nightmare for Dlamini.

“It is difficult to stay at home without football. We’ve been in this game for quite some time and we are used to living and breathing football.

“Even in the past two weeks it was boring. All we were doing was go to the office because there was no action. If you are preparing for games, at least you know that there will be action. If you have a weekend game, you know that you have to do things in a proper manner to prepare for that particular game,” Dlamini elaborated.

While the players will be under scrutiny at Usuthu during the lockdown, Dlamini will be using that time to do his garden.

“I will use this time to plant. I will plant my seeds and hopefully by the time this 21 days of lockdown passes they’ll flourish. I’m sure by the time this lockdown passes my cabbages and carrots will be flourishing,” Dlamini smiled.





The Mercury