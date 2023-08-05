AmaZulu, Royal AM open DStv Premiership with a hard-fought stalemate.

AmaZulu and Royal AM opened their DStv Premiership campaigns with a gruelling 0-0 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening. The two teams toiled and tussled for 90 minutes but no side could land the decisive blow as the first KwaZulu-Natal Derby ended in a stalemate.

The result meant AmaZulu are now winless in their last 11 KZN derbies. AmazZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin took charge of his first official match since his arrival in South Africa, fielding an unfamiliar set up ahead of this match. The Spanish coach looked to first obtain stability in the defensive end as his side began the match in a 5-4-1 formation with regular fullbacks Thembela Sikhakhane and Riaan Hanamub providing width in the wing-back slots.

With Usuthu seemingly comfortable to practise patience on defence, Royal AM edged them in ball possession in the opening 20 minutes, but with very little to show in the way of goal-mouth action.

AmaZulu debutant Wayde Jooste nearly provided the spark the game needed when he played in Chidi Kwem behind the hosts’ defence in the 22nd minute. However, the Nigerian-born forward couldn't make room for a shot after drifting towards his right foot, giving the goalkeeper a chance to come out and pounce on the ball. Royal AM head coach John Maduka handed 22-year-old Academy graduate Sanele Radebe his debut. Radebe and Mfundo Thikazi played wide of a front three that also included the experience of Mxolisi Macuphu.

The first half would have frustrated the trio and the coach as their liveliness and several attempts at grabbing the lead were thwarted by a resolute Usuthu at the end, restricting them to zero shots at goal in the first 40 minutes. The opening stanza wasn't short of crunching tackles and aggressive behaviour as one would expect from a derby, with both sides looking to make their mark early. Halftime came at just about the right time though, as the tempo of the match appeared to be slowing down, an expected trait with players still getting up to speed with match fitness.

The second half saw more intent and energy from the home side as Maduka demanded more creativity from his men and Thikazi responded promptly in the 55th minute. The 24-year-old received the ball wide out on the right-hand side and fired towards goal, but Veli Mothwa was well positioned and gathered. Maduka threw on Motebang Sera to partner Macuphu upfront in the 78th minute as they went in search of the winner. And the change almost reaped immediate dividends.

Mothwa did well to deny the hosts the lead as he spectacularly saved Macuphu’s top-corner-bound header, keeping AmaZulu in the match and securing them a point in a tough contest.