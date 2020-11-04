AmaZulu secure maiden DStvPrem win with victory over Leopards

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu enjoyed their first win in the DSTV Premiership after beating Black Leopards 2-0 on Wednesday evening at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium. The KZN side had multiple opportunities of putting the ball in the box throughout the first half but their attempts were not enough to register any goals. AmaZulu’s Augustine Mulenga attempted to score but the ball was wide. Luvuyo Memela also followed with attempts at the opening goal but Sibusiso Khumalo of Leopards denied him the chances to see the ball inside the box. Towards the end of the first half Lidodaduvha’s Lifa Hlongwane booked a yellow card after a clash with Memela that caused a minor foot injury. Leopards did not penetrate the defence in the first half and were also struggling to put the ball in the box as Usuthu was giving them a hard time with their tight defence unit.

The Thohoyandou based side made a double change in the second stanza of the match and introduced Ticklas Thutlwa and Donald Makgetlwa for Themba Ndlovu and Lifa Hlongwane in their comeback pursuit.

Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between AmaZulu and Black Leopards on the 04 November 2020 at Jonsson Kings Park, Durban. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Leopards were putting pressure on the home side but were still not providing goals. Lidodaduvha attempted to strike the first shot on target but AmaZulu’s goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha put it away.

Lidodaduvha came back a different side in the second half as they moved the ball quicker but it did not last long when Memela broke the deadlock on the 77th minute with a powerful left shot inside the box.

A few minutes after Usuthu’s opening goal, Memela doubled the lead with another goal, giving their opponents a hard time with catching up.

The home side began to frustrate Leopards who lost their feet in the final minutes.

The Limpopo side is yet to register their first victory in the DSTV premiership and remain at the bottom of the log.

Xilombe Mathye