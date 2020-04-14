AmaZulu send Khenyeza a letter of demand following TS Galaxy move

DURBAN - AmaZulu are demanding money from former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza. Khenyeza left Usuthu in controversial fashion at the start of the year to take over the coaching reins at TS Galaxy where he is head coach for the GladAfrica Championship outfit. The loquacious boss was still contracted to AmaZulu when he decided to cut ties with the Durban-based team. AmaZulu chief executive Lunga Sokhela has made it clear that Khenyeza is not off the hook. “Mabhuti is welcome to go to TS Galaxy, but you must remember that he still had a contract with AmaZulu. So, he must pay his dues to AmaZulu,” Sokhela said. AmaZulu have already served Khenyeza with a letter stating that he needs to buy himself out of his contract with Usuthu.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted PSL action, AmaZulu were battling at the foot of the league standings.

Khenyeza signed a two-and-half-year deal with Galaxy. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker retired at AmaZulu following a glittering career.

“He must pay us because we respected him last season when he left AmaZulu to join Maritzburg United and welcomed him back when things didn’t turn out the way he expected. So, he must pay his dues to AmaZulu,” Sokhela explained.

Khenyeza left AmaZulu when they were going through tough times. He resigned via a WhatsApp message after they succumbed to a 2-1 loss against rivals Golden Arrows in the Durban derby.

It remains to be seen whether Khenyeza will pay AmaZulu or not. If he doesn’t, the matter could well go to the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber.