AmaZulu set to part ways with Benni McCarthy after CAF Champions League exit

Durban - A week after their crushing exit from the CAF Champions League, AmaZulu have reportedly parted ways with Coach Benni McCarthy. According to a SoccerLaduma, the AmaZulu hierarchy held a meeting and the Durban based club have decided to dismiss McCarthy.

McCarthy's relationship with the AmaZulu ownership seemed to have become strained and his future has been the subject of speculation throughout the season. The outspoken McCarthy has been extremely vocal about his desires to take the club up another level, but admitted that the current crop of players AmaZulu have at their disposal are not good enough for the team to compete at a higher level. The club's exit from the Champions League appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, as McCarthy’s side were outclassed and dumped out of the competition by Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

"Raja were just a class above us today. We played on the backfoot for large parts of the game and they controlled a number of elements in the 90 minutes," he openly admitted after the match.

McCarthy's demeanour appeared to be shattered, but he remained hopeful his side could garner up the strength to finish the season positively. However, it appears as if he won't get the opportunity to do so. AmaZulu are currently in 9th position on the DStv premiership log with 29 points at this stage of the season, a huge drop off from their form of last season that landed them in second place. They are in serious danger on missing out on a top eight position with seven games left to play.

