AmaZulu snatch late winner against Chippa

AmaZulu came from a goal behind to beat Chippa United 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. With the win, AmaZulu moved up to 31 points in 10th place on the log, one spot and one point behind Chippa. Mamelodi Sundowns top the log 56 points, 13 points ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC.

The first goal in the match came in the eighth minute through Sinoxolo Kwayiba for Chippa, as a goal attempt struck the crossbar and he finished from close range with the rebound. The goal was Kwayiba’s third in the last four league matches. During first half stoppage time, Augustine Mulenga’s corner found Ben Motshwari, but his shot was saved by Chilli Boys keeper Stanley Nwabali as Usuthu kept probing for the breakthrough. Bienvenu Eva Nga had the opportunity to double the away team’s lead but was unlucky as Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Veli Mothwa recovered well after Ethan Brooks lost possession in the middle of the park.

AmaZulu hit back In the second period, AmaZulu started to attack more. The team finally found the back of the net through Tshepang Moremi's sublime overhead kick, with the help of Mulenga’s flicked on header in the box in the 65th minute.

AmaZulu were the stronger team from there on and Junior Dion came close to scoring as well with a header but his effort went wide. Hendrick Ekstein also had a go in the 84th minute on the counter, but his powerful shot hit the crossbar and was denied. In the very last minute of stoppage time as Thabo Makhele fouled Celimpilo Ngema in the box and the referee awarded a penalty. Chippa players protested to no avail as Ekstein prepared to take the spot kick. The attacking midfielder made no mistake and tucked the ball into the back of the net, giving AmaZulu the lead and all three points in Durban.