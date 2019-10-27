POLOKWANE – AmaZulu turned in a dogged performance on the road as they defeated Baroka FC 1-0 in an Absa Premiership fixture played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Visitors AmaZulu had an early opportunity when Siyethemba Sithebe’s cross found the head of veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro, but the ball nestled comfortably into the hands of Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.
Later, Majoro played provider in setting up a chance for Sithebe, but this time the Baroka defence was alert to the danger and blocked the midfielder’s attempt at goal.
Baroka, too, had their moments at the other end, with Martin Nsimba firing an effort wide of the target.
With play shifting from end to end, Sithebe had another opportunity, but his shot sailed over the bar.