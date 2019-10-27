AmaZulu stand firm to earn a valuable away win against Baroka









FILE - Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix POLOKWANE – AmaZulu turned in a dogged performance on the road as they defeated Baroka FC 1-0 in an Absa Premiership fixture played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Visitors AmaZulu had an early opportunity when Siyethemba Sithebe’s cross found the head of veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro, but the ball nestled comfortably into the hands of Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze. Later, Majoro played provider in setting up a chance for Sithebe, but this time the Baroka defence was alert to the danger and blocked the midfielder’s attempt at goal. Baroka, too, had their moments at the other end, with Martin Nsimba firing an effort wide of the target. With play shifting from end to end, Sithebe had another opportunity, but his shot sailed over the bar.

Five minutes into the second half, AmaZulu were awarded a penalty when the ball hit the hand of Polokwane’s Nsimba. Bongi Ntuli was handed the responsibility of the spotkick and he made no mistake, easily converting to give the Durban club a 1-0 lead.

In the 66th minute, AmaZulu made a change, bringing on Jabulani Ncobeni in place of Majoro.

Baroka followed suit by substituting Nsimba for Orebotse Mongae.

Opportunities then accrued to both teams, with Sithebe firing wide for AmaZulu and substitute Mongae going close for Baroka.

Ncobeni made a quick impact after coming on, in setting up a chance for Sphesihle Maduna, but his clever chip failed to find the back of the net.

In the 82nd minute, AmaZulu’s Maduna was injured and he was replaced by Mbongeni Gumede.

Baroka tried in vain to get back on level terms in the closing stages, but couldn’t find a way past the AmaZulu defence.

African News Agency (ANA)